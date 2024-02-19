Charleston, WV
Monday, February 19, 2024 - Mark Patrick Weight Loss Seminar - SAVE YOUR SEAT!
Regular Price:
$69.99 Early Bird Special $49.99
Registration will close when seats fill up.
Early bird special can end any time.
Regular Price:
$69.99 Early Bird Special $49.99
Registration will close when seats fill up.
Early bird special can end any time.
Live In-Person Seminar
Lose Weight With Hypnosis
Limited Seats
Regular Price:
$69.99 Early Bird Special $49.99
Registration will close when seats fill up.
Early bird special can end any time.
“It’s become a whole new life for me.” “It would have been incredibily hard to recover (from surgery) as quickly and easily and positively as I have been, if I hadn’t lost that weight”